FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $346.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.55 and its 200-day moving average is $315.28. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.