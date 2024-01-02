FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 353 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $693,829,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.32. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.