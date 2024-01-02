F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 953.01 ($12.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 905.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 882.67. The company has a market cap of £4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,457.58 and a beta of 0.64. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 825.67 ($10.51) and a one year high of GBX 992 ($12.63).

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 109 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £986.45 ($1,256.14). 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.