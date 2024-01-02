FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $207,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,855,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in FedEx by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FDX stock opened at $252.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

