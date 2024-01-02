FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) vs. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Head to Head Analysis

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FIBRA Prologis and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Prologis N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT 0.41% 0.17% 0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FIBRA Prologis and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Prologis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $183.54 million 5.93 -$16.89 million ($0.12) -200.58

Analyst Recommendations

FIBRA Prologis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FIBRA Prologis and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Prologis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 0 3 0 2.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than FIBRA Prologis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats FIBRA Prologis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Prologis

(Get Free Report)

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.