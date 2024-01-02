Financial Survey: KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) versus AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltEnergy Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 2.30 $816.01 million $0.95 26.28 AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than AltEnergy Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.39% 37.85% 10.64% AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 2 3 1 0 1.83 AltEnergy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KONE Oyj beats AltEnergy Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

