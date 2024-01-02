First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 728 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.74 and a 52-week high of $361.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.62. The company has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.