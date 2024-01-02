First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FIBH opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. First Bancshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.
About First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH)
