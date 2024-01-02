First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,238 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 102,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $826.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Insider Transactions at First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $309,182.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

