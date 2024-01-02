First Pacific Financial Acquires 536 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3,350.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

