First Pacific Financial Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International
In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
