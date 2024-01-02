First Pacific Financial Buys Shares of 527 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lennar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $149.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.