First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Netflix were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.22 and a 1-year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

