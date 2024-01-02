First Pacific Financial Invests $30,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NVR by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,815,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,000.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,294.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,519.05 and a one year high of $7,075.00. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.