First Pacific Financial Makes New $45,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.