First Pacific Financial Makes New $45,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

