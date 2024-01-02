First Pacific Financial Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $402,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow stock opened at $706.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

