First Pacific Financial Purchases Shares of 1,433 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

