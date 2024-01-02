First Pacific Financial Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $426.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.35.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

