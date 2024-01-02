First Pacific Financial Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,997,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

