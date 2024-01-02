First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $30.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.32.

Several brokerages have commented on FQVLF. Scotiabank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

