First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

