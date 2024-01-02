First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 45.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 146.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FSZ opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

