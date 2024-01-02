Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EW opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,761. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

