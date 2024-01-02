Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 219,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 170,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 82,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

