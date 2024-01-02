FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 741,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $282.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day moving average of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $179.21 and a fifty-two week high of $284.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies



FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

