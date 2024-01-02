Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

