Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

