Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

FC opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

