FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $47.93.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,645,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 313,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.