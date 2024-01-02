FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Increased by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $12.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.43. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.66 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $511.29 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.