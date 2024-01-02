FY2025 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.94. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 92.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 56.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 108,206 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $1,620,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

