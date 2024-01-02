General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.