Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $703.75 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

