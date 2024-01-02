Globe Life Inc. (GL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Globe Life has increased its dividend by an average of 52.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of GL opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

