Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in December

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

GWLLY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Featured Stories

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

