Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in December

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
GWLLY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.79.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
