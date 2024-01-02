Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $519.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

