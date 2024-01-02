Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:GREEL)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

