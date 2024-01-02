Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

GBAB opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

