Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,983 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

HE opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

