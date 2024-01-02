Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 994,790 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

