Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,216 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $203.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.86. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

