Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

