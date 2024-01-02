Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 6,764 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 644.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OM opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.