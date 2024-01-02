Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $477.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $478.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

