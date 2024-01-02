Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LZB opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LZB

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.