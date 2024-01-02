Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 69.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Performance

NYSE TK opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

