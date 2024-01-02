Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 70,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Down 0.5 %

Lantheus stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.