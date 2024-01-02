Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $135,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $496,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. B. Riley upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $543.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.