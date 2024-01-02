Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 938.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,798,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

