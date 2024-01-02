Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoneridge

About Stoneridge

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.